Tipsy Taco Bar

Come in and enjoy!

Popular Items

Skirt Steak Bowl$15.95
Roasted Poblano, Queso Oaxaca
Al Pastor$4.00
Slow Braised Pork Shoulder, Grilled Pineapple, Cilantro & Chile
Short Ribs$4.75
Chile Guajillo, Tomato, Cilantro, Red Onions
Pork Belly Taco$4.00
Ancho Chile Rub Slow Braised, Pickled Red Onions
Guacamole$10.00
Tortilla Chips
Atlantic Grill Shrimp$4.50
Marinated in Spices, Cabbage Slaw, Pickled Onions
Pork Carnitas$4.00
Roasted Salsa Verde, Lime, Onion, Cilantro
Chicken Tinga$3.95
Chipotle, Onions, Cilantro, Crema
Carne Azada$4.50
Citrus Marinated Hanger Steak, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole
Baja Cod Fish$4.50
Corona Beer Battered Fish, Pickled Red Onions
Location

Mount Kisco NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
