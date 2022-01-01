Go
Tipsy's Bar and Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • GRILL

10753 Dundee rd • $

Avg 4.6 (50 reviews)

Popular Items

French Fries$3.49
Quesadilla$9.99
Cheese quesadilla, with a side of sour cream, pico de gallo and lettuce.
Chicken Philly Sandwich$10.49
Grilled chicken, green peppers, onions, mushrooms and Swiss cheese served with a side of fries.
Coke$1.50
Chicken Wrap$10.99
Crispy or grilled chicken tossed in your choice of sauce, topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo and shredded cheese, served with fries and
Pub Burger$11.99
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, grilled onion and mayo served with fries and pickle on the side
Boneless Wings (10)$11.99
Served with celery, ranch or blue cheese dressing
Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich$12.99
Steak, green peppers, onions, provolone cheese served with a side of fries.
Cheese Curds$9.50
Cheddar cheese curds with a side of ranch
14" Thin Crust$15.99
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Delivery
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

10753 Dundee rd

Huntley IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
