Next Door Kitchen
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
315 West 39th Street
New York, NY 10018
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
315 West 39th Street, New York NY 10018
Nearby restaurants
Sicily
Sicily Osteria is a new neighborhood restaurant inspired by Sicilian cuisine located on NYC’s historic Restaurant Row from New York City Restaurant Group (NYCRG). Having opened over 40 restaurants over the past several decades, they excited to be returning to their Sicilian roots with Sicily Osteria. They have brought on two highly experienced chefs, Asi Maman (Marea, Osteria Morini, M. Wells; NYC) and Heather Pelletier (Osteria Morini, Vaucluse, Chumley’s; NYC) to lead Sicily Osteria’s kitchen.
Their menu features a modern take on classic Sicilian dishes with a focus on Sicilian ingredients,
including sea salt, olive oil, capers, fennel, eggplants, and other indigenous components. Sicily Osteria’s motto “Si Mangia Bene, Si Paga Poco,” comes from their family’s matriarch, and means to “eat well, but spend a little,” bringing both quality and value to the restaurant’s guests.
Back Pocket Bar
Come in and enjoy!
The Brazen Tavern
Come in and enjoy!
Sony Hall
Come in and enjoy!