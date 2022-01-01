Go
Tír Na Nóg

A warm welcome awaits you at Tir Na Nog. A creative American menu combined with a great collection of bourbons, tequilas, wines and cocktails.

254 W 31st Street

Popular Items

Wings$15.00
Corned Beef Sandwich$17.00
French Fries$7.00
Trinity$17.00
Turkey Burger$17.00
Steak Sandwich$21.00
Black Bean & Corn Burger$17.00
Salmon Caesar$20.00
Pulled Pork$17.00
Reuben$17.00
Location

254 W 31st Street

New York NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
