Ardmore Music Hall

No reviews yet

Offering some of the best dining options on the Main Line, Ripplewood Whiskey & Craft has cultivated another culinary destination in the heart of the Ardmore Music Hall, one of Philadelphia’s most popular live music venues. Drawing inspiration from Central America, Chef Biff Gottehrer has brought his award-winning skills to this nationally recognized venue, allowing concert goers the opportunity to experience unforgettable performances coupled with mouth-watering delicacies. Whether it’s house-carved pork belly tacos with pineapple salsa, or Chef’s own vegan-meat burritos, there is an adventure to be had in every carefully created dish. And, although you may not be able to take your favorite band home after their performance at Ardmore Music Hall, you can find Ondawood takeout available 6 days a week...even when there isn’t a show! We’re here to tantalize your senses

