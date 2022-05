Fermentaria

Our Reptoid Milkshake IPA inspired by thee Puerto Rican Egg Nog! Brewed with oats and lactose. Conditioned under a palm tree with ALL the coconut, and spiced in tradition with Ceylon Cinnamon and a heroic dose of Vanilla. Hopped with Cascade and Columbus. Dry Hopped with Mosaic, Citra, and Chinook. Notes of Coconut Macaroons, and Tembleque 7.0% abv.