TITO SANTANA TAQUERIA

142 Main Street

Popular Items

Burrito Bowl$10.00
Rice - beans- corn - 3 cheese blend- guacamole- pico
Tostadas$5.00
Fried tortilla- refried beans- pico- creme- guacamole
Mexican Street Corn$4.00
Brisket Taco$4.00
Onion- cilantro
Grilled Steak Taco$4.00
Cabbage - onion- radish- salsa verde- pico
Beef Empanada$4.00
Basic Quesadilla$8.00
3 cheese blend- chipotle- creme- pico
Chips Guacamole & Salsa$6.00
Basic Burrito$9.00
Rice - beans- corn - 3 cheese blend
Shrimp Taco$4.00
Cabbage - onion- radish- salsa verde- pico
Location

Beacon NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
