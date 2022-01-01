Go
Tito's Burritos & Wings

It's all good!

TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

26 Washington Street • $

Avg 4 (887 reviews)

Popular Items

Fresh Salsa Choice
Build Your Own Burrito or Bowl$8.75
Build your own Burrito or Bowl by choosing a protein and adding all of your favorite Tito's fixings!
Ground Beef Empanadas$8.95
Two empanadas served with housemade corn tortilla chips and spicy chipotle sauce.
Mac Daddy Steak$14.95
Grilled steak, Tito’s cheeses, rice, black beans, sour cream, pico, and our fresh guac. If you would like to modify any of your favorite burritos, please try our new “Build Your Own” section. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.
Tito's Famous Fish Taco$5.50
Tempura white fish, cabbage, cilantro/lime sauce, and pico. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$12.95
Grilled chicken with Tito’s cheeses melted inside 12-inch flour tortillas with sour cream and our fresh guac on the side.
Bang-Bang Tempura Shrimp Taco$5.25
Tempura shrimp, lettuce and spicy chipotle sauce. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.
The Bird is the Word$10.95
Grilled chicken, Tito’s cheeses, rice, black beans, sour cream, pico, and our fresh guac. If you would like to modify any of your favorite burritos, please try our new “Build Your Own” section. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.
Hand-cut Fries$3.95
Idaho potato fries served with housemade spicy chipotle mayo
The Lowboy Beef Taco$5.00
Seasoned ground beef, Tito’s cheeses, lettuce, and pico. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.
Family-Friendly
Casual
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

26 Washington Street

Morristown NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
