Go
Toast

Tito's Lounge

Come in and enjoy!

3916 NW Urbandale Dr

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

3916 NW Urbandale Dr

Urbandale IA

Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Urban Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Blue Shark Ale House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ducktail Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Miss Kittys

No reviews yet

Miss Kitty's is a 9000 sq ft facility that opened on Dec. 19th 1998. We
have the capacity to accommodate a large amount of people. Miss Kitty's state of the art sound &
light system plays a wide variety of your favorite music within the Country, Rock, and Pop Genres with a strong emphasis on Country,
We are Des Moines #1 Country nightclub.
Miss Kitty's is located in the heart of the Clive/86th street bar district.
We pride ourselves on great service, a friendly staff and a safe
environment.
Miss Kitty's is a must stop for Bachelorette Parties & Birthday Parties.
Stop in and drink a shot in Monica, our shot chair, to celebrate! See Less

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston