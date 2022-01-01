Titusville restaurants you'll love
More about Third Culture Kitchen
TACOS • TAPAS
Third Culture Kitchen
1000 Cheney Highway, Titusville
|Popular items
|Chimichanga
|$14.00
Our 13in tortilla filled with shredded chicken, then topped with queso, jalapeno cream and tomatoes, served with your choice of chips & salsa or beans & rice.
|Chips & Queso
|$8.00
Our house made chips served with house made white queso topped with jalapenos.
|Rice Bowl
|$12.50
Shredded chicken or mojo pork, rice, black beans, tomato, corn relish, avocado, cilantro, tostone, salsa. GF
More about Bagel 13 - Hopkins
Bagel 13 - Hopkins
3776 South Hopkins Avenue, Titusville
|Popular items
|Chocolate PB Banana Smoothie
|$4.49
Fresh banana, chocolate chips & smooth peanut butter blended to perfection
|Egg White Sammy
|$4.99
Two fresh egg whites, spinach, tomato, and Swiss cheese on your choice of a thinned out bagel.
|The Original Bagel and Cream Cheese
|$3.49
A toasted bagel of your choice with any flavor of house made dream cheese.
More about Sergios Tacos
TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Sergios Tacos
3580 Cheney Hwy, Titusville
|Popular items
|Tinga Taco
|$3.50
|Carne Asada Taco
|$3.50
|Large Guacamole & Chips
|$6.25
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
2825 Garden St, Titusville
|Popular items
|Impossible Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato and pickle. (1020 Cal)
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
|Big Catch Dinner
|$11.79
A large fillet of mild white fish prepared just how you like it - grilled with lemon pepper, salt and pepper, blackened or hand-breaded. Served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli, tartar sauce and fresh lemon. (1000-1040 Cal)
More about Moon Light Drive In
SEAFOOD • BBQ • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Moon Light Drive In
1515 S Washington Ave, Titusville
|Popular items
|Deluxe Cheeseburger
|$5.15
Our larger cooked to order burger topped with fresh cut lettuce, ripe tomatoes, diced onions, pickles, American cheese and mayo.
|#1 Deluxe Cheeseburger
|$8.55
Our larger cooked to order burger topped with fresh cut lettuce, ripe tomatoes, diced onions, pickles, American cheese and mayo.
|Fried Mushrooms
|$4.65
Fried to order mushrooms served with your choice of dipping sauce.
More about Bagel 13
SMOOTHIES • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Bagel 13
1250 Garden Street, Titusville
|Popular items
|Egg White Sammy
|$4.99
Two fresh egg whites, spinach, tomato, and Swiss cheese on your choice of a thinned out bagel.
|The Original Bagel and Cream Cheese
|$3.49
A toasted bagel of your choice with any flavor of house made dream cheese.
|Chocolate PB Banana Smoothie
|$4.49
Fresh banana, chocolate chips & smooth peanut butter blended to perfection
More about Rearview Coffee
Rearview Coffee
1561 N Singleton Ave, Titusville
|Popular items
|16 oz House Coffee
|$3.00
House coffee served in a 16 ounce cup.
|Yogurt, Fresh Fruit, and Granola
|$4.00
Yogurt, fresh seasonal Fruit, and Granola.
|Homestyle Potatoes
|$2.75
Home style Fried Potatoes with peppers and onions.
More about Victorio's Oyster Bar & Grille: Titusville
Victorio's Oyster Bar & Grille: Titusville
1701 N. US Hwy 1, Titusville
More about The Daley Trade
The Daley Trade
330 South Washington Ave., Titusville
More about Vine and Olive
Vine and Olive
3350 S Washington Ave, Titusville