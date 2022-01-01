Titusville restaurants you'll love

Titusville restaurants
Toast
  • Titusville

Titusville's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Hummus
Mediterranean
Bagels
Must-try Titusville restaurants

Third Culture Kitchen image

TACOS • TAPAS

Third Culture Kitchen

1000 Cheney Highway, Titusville

Avg 4.5 (1690 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chimichanga$14.00
Our 13in tortilla filled with shredded chicken, then topped with queso, jalapeno cream and tomatoes, served with your choice of chips & salsa or beans & rice.
Chips & Queso$8.00
Our house made chips served with house made white queso topped with jalapenos.
Rice Bowl$12.50
Shredded chicken or mojo pork, rice, black beans, tomato, corn relish, avocado, cilantro, tostone, salsa. GF
More about Third Culture Kitchen
Bagel 13 - Hopkins image

 

Bagel 13 - Hopkins

3776 South Hopkins Avenue, Titusville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chocolate PB Banana Smoothie$4.49
Fresh banana, chocolate chips & smooth peanut butter blended to perfection
Egg White Sammy$4.99
Two fresh egg whites, spinach, tomato, and Swiss cheese on your choice of a thinned out bagel.
The Original Bagel and Cream Cheese$3.49
A toasted bagel of your choice with any flavor of house made dream cheese.
More about Bagel 13 - Hopkins
Sergios Tacos image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sergios Tacos

3580 Cheney Hwy, Titusville

Avg 4.3 (1618 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tinga Taco$3.50
Carne Asada Taco$3.50
Large Guacamole & Chips$6.25
More about Sergios Tacos
Beef 'O' Brady's image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

2825 Garden St, Titusville

Avg 4.4 (2484 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Impossible Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato and pickle. (1020 Cal)
Steak Quesadilla$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
Big Catch Dinner$11.79
A large fillet of mild white fish prepared just how you like it - grilled with lemon pepper, salt and pepper, blackened or hand-breaded. Served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli, tartar sauce and fresh lemon. (1000-1040 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Moon Light Drive In image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Moon Light Drive In

1515 S Washington Ave, Titusville

Avg 4.3 (623 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Deluxe Cheeseburger$5.15
Our larger cooked to order burger topped with fresh cut lettuce, ripe tomatoes, diced onions, pickles, American cheese and mayo.
#1 Deluxe Cheeseburger$8.55
Our larger cooked to order burger topped with fresh cut lettuce, ripe tomatoes, diced onions, pickles, American cheese and mayo.
Fried Mushrooms$4.65
Fried to order mushrooms served with your choice of dipping sauce.
More about Moon Light Drive In
Bagel 13 image

SMOOTHIES • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Bagel 13

1250 Garden Street, Titusville

Avg 4.2 (501 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Egg White Sammy$4.99
Two fresh egg whites, spinach, tomato, and Swiss cheese on your choice of a thinned out bagel.
The Original Bagel and Cream Cheese$3.49
A toasted bagel of your choice with any flavor of house made dream cheese.
Chocolate PB Banana Smoothie$4.49
Fresh banana, chocolate chips & smooth peanut butter blended to perfection
More about Bagel 13
Rearview Coffee image

 

Rearview Coffee

1561 N Singleton Ave, Titusville

Avg 5 (20 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
16 oz House Coffee$3.00
House coffee served in a 16 ounce cup.
Yogurt, Fresh Fruit, and Granola$4.00
Yogurt, fresh seasonal Fruit, and Granola.
Homestyle Potatoes$2.75
Home style Fried Potatoes with peppers and onions.
More about Rearview Coffee
Victorio's Oyster Bar & Grille: Titusville image

 

Victorio's Oyster Bar & Grille: Titusville

1701 N. US Hwy 1, Titusville

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Victorio's Oyster Bar & Grille: Titusville
The Daley Trade image

 

The Daley Trade

330 South Washington Ave., Titusville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Daley Trade
Restaurant banner

 

Vine and Olive

3350 S Washington Ave, Titusville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Vine and Olive

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Titusville

Chicken Fajitas

Quesadillas

Cheeseburgers

Burritos

Tacos

Fajitas

Chips And Salsa

Banana Smoothies

