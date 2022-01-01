Titusville breakfast spots you'll love

Go
Titusville restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Titusville

Bagel 13 - Hopkins image

 

Bagel 13 - Hopkins

3776 South Hopkins Avenue, Titusville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ham Egg & Cheese$4.99
Ham, a fresh cracked egg, and white American cheese on your choice of bagel.
The Champion$6.99
2 Eggs, stacked high with Bacon, Sausage, Ham and 2 slices of Cheese. Comes with a maple mustard dipping sauce on the side.
Single Bagel$1.49
B13's bagels are made fresh everyday and are free of preservatives. We make them by first boiling then baking.
More about Bagel 13 - Hopkins
Bagel 13 image

SMOOTHIES • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Bagel 13

1250 Garden Street, Titusville

Avg 4.2 (501 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bacon Egg & Cheese$4.99
Thick slice bacon, a fresh cracked egg, and white American cheese on your choice of bagel.
Ham Egg & Cheese$4.99
Ham, a fresh cracked egg, and white American cheese on your choice of bagel.
Sausage Egg & Cheese$4.99
Sausage, a fresh cracked egg, and white American cheese on your choice of bagel.
More about Bagel 13
Rearview Coffee image

 

Rearview Coffee

1561 N Singleton Ave, Titusville

Avg 5 (20 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Biscuit$5.00
Juicy fried chicken breast inside a buttermilk biscuit. Try it with Pepper Jelly or Pimento Cheese.
16 oz House Coffee$3.00
House coffee served in a 16 ounce cup.
Yogurt, Fresh Fruit, and Granola$4.00
Yogurt, fresh seasonal Fruit, and Granola.
More about Rearview Coffee

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Titusville

Chicken Fajitas

Quesadillas

Cheeseburgers

Burritos

Tacos

Fajitas

Chips And Salsa

Banana Smoothies

Map

More near Titusville to explore

Cocoa Beach

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

New Smyrna Beach

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Oviedo

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Sanford

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Rockledge

No reviews yet

Satellite Beach

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Cocoa

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Merritt Island

No reviews yet

Winter Springs

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston