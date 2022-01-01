Titusville breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Titusville
More about Bagel 13 - Hopkins
Bagel 13 - Hopkins
3776 South Hopkins Avenue, Titusville
|Popular items
|Ham Egg & Cheese
|$4.99
Ham, a fresh cracked egg, and white American cheese on your choice of bagel.
|The Champion
|$6.99
2 Eggs, stacked high with Bacon, Sausage, Ham and 2 slices of Cheese. Comes with a maple mustard dipping sauce on the side.
|Single Bagel
|$1.49
B13's bagels are made fresh everyday and are free of preservatives. We make them by first boiling then baking.
More about Bagel 13
SMOOTHIES • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Bagel 13
1250 Garden Street, Titusville
|Popular items
|Bacon Egg & Cheese
|$4.99
Thick slice bacon, a fresh cracked egg, and white American cheese on your choice of bagel.
|Sausage Egg & Cheese
|$4.99
Sausage, a fresh cracked egg, and white American cheese on your choice of bagel.
More about Rearview Coffee
Rearview Coffee
1561 N Singleton Ave, Titusville
|Popular items
|Chicken Biscuit
|$5.00
Juicy fried chicken breast inside a buttermilk biscuit. Try it with Pepper Jelly or Pimento Cheese.
|16 oz House Coffee
|$3.00
House coffee served in a 16 ounce cup.
|Yogurt, Fresh Fruit, and Granola
|$4.00
Yogurt, fresh seasonal Fruit, and Granola.