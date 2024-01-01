Brisket in Titusville
Third Culture Kitchen
1000 Cheney Highway, Titusville
|Breakfast Brisket Burrito
|$15.00
Slow cooked brisket, scrambled eggs, tomatoes, cheese and potatoes stuffed into our 13in tortilla. then topped with our house made red sauce, cheese and jalapeno cream.
|Brisket Burrito
|$16.90
Slow cooked brisket stuffed into our 13in tortilla shell with rice and cheese, then topped with with our house made salsa, cheese and jalapeno cream, served with beans & rice or chips & salsa.