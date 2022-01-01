Burritos in Titusville
Titusville restaurants that serve burritos
More about Third Culture Kitchen
TACOS • TAPAS
Third Culture Kitchen
1000 Cheney Highway, Titusville
|Brisket Burrito
|$16.00
Slow cooked brisket stuffed into our 13in tortilla shell with rice and cheese, then topped with with our house made salsa, cheese and jalapeno cream, served with beans & rice or chips & salsa.
|Pale Rider Burrito
|$14.00
Our 13in burrito stuffed with shredded chicken, beans, rice, cheese, corn relish, tomatoes and topped with jalapeno cream and served with chips & salsa or beans & rice.