Burritos in Titusville

TACOS • TAPAS

Third Culture Kitchen

1000 Cheney Highway, Titusville

Avg 4.5 (1690 reviews)
Brisket Burrito$16.00
Slow cooked brisket stuffed into our 13in tortilla shell with rice and cheese, then topped with with our house made salsa, cheese and jalapeno cream, served with beans & rice or chips & salsa.
Pale Rider Burrito$14.00
Our 13in burrito stuffed with shredded chicken, beans, rice, cheese, corn relish, tomatoes and topped with jalapeno cream and served with chips & salsa or beans & rice.
TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sergios Tacos

3580 Cheney Hwy, Titusville

Avg 4.3 (1618 reviews)
Chicken Fajitas Burrito$10.25
