Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in Titusville

Go
Titusville restaurants
Toast

Titusville restaurants that serve chai lattes

Bagel 13 - Hopkins image

 

Bagel 13 - Hopkins

3776 South Hopkins Avenue, Titusville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Iced Latte$4.79
More about Bagel 13 - Hopkins
Bagel 13 image

SMOOTHIES • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Bagel 13

1250 Garden Street, Titusville

Avg 4.2 (501 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chai Iced Latte$4.79
Large Chai Latte$4.79
Regular Chai Latte$4.29
More about Bagel 13
Rearview Coffee image

 

Rearview Coffee

1561 N Singleton Ave, Titusville

Avg 5 (20 reviews)
Takeout
Small Chai Latte$5.00
A latte substituting a spiced black tea for the espresso. Sweetened with brown sugar and honey and topped with a dash of cinnamon served in a 12 ounce cup. Try it "Dirty" with a shot of espresso.
Small Iced Chai Latte$5.00
An Iced latte substituting a spiced black tea for the espresso. Sweetened with brown sugar and honey and topped with a dash of cinnamon served in a 16 ounce cup. Try it "Dirty" with a shot of espresso.
Large Chai Latte$6.00
A latte substituting a spiced black tea for the espresso. Sweetened with brown sugar and honey and topped with a dash of cinnamon served in a 16 ounce cup. Try it "Dirty" with a shot of espresso.
More about Rearview Coffee

Browse other tasty dishes in Titusville

Burritos

Cappuccino

Cinnamon Rolls

Cookies

Muffins

Strawberry Banana Smoothies

Banana Smoothies

French Toast

Map

More near Titusville to explore

Sanford

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

New Smyrna Beach

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Cocoa Beach

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Oviedo

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Cocoa

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Satellite Beach

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Rockledge

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Merritt Island

No reviews yet

Winter Springs

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (542 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston