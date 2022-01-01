Chai lattes in Titusville
Titusville restaurants that serve chai lattes
More about Bagel 13 - Hopkins
Bagel 13 - Hopkins
3776 South Hopkins Avenue, Titusville
|Chai Iced Latte
|$4.79
More about Bagel 13
SMOOTHIES • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Bagel 13
1250 Garden Street, Titusville
|Chai Iced Latte
|$4.79
|Large Chai Latte
|$4.79
|Regular Chai Latte
|$4.29
More about Rearview Coffee
Rearview Coffee
1561 N Singleton Ave, Titusville
|Small Chai Latte
|$5.00
A latte substituting a spiced black tea for the espresso. Sweetened with brown sugar and honey and topped with a dash of cinnamon served in a 12 ounce cup. Try it "Dirty" with a shot of espresso.
|Small Iced Chai Latte
|$5.00
An Iced latte substituting a spiced black tea for the espresso. Sweetened with brown sugar and honey and topped with a dash of cinnamon served in a 16 ounce cup. Try it "Dirty" with a shot of espresso.
|Large Chai Latte
|$6.00
A latte substituting a spiced black tea for the espresso. Sweetened with brown sugar and honey and topped with a dash of cinnamon served in a 16 ounce cup. Try it "Dirty" with a shot of espresso.