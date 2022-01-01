Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Titusville

Go
Titusville restaurants
Toast

Titusville restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

SEAFOOD • BBQ • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Moon Light Drive In

1515 S Washington Ave, Titusville

Avg 4.3 (623 reviews)
Takeout
#9 Chicken Sandwich$9.85
Fried to order chicken on a fresh bun with lettuce, mayo and pickles.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$6.95
Fried to order chicken tossed in house made buffalo sauce then topped with house made ranch and pickles.
Chicken sandwich$6.95
Fried chicken with lettuce, pickles and mayo on a fresh bun.
More about Moon Light Drive In
Rearview Coffee image

 

Rearview Coffee

1561 N Singleton Ave, Titusville

Avg 5 (20 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Lunch Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.50
Chicken Salad Sandwich served with Housemade Potato Chips.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Juicy fried chicken lettuce, tomato and your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese on the side. Served with our house chips.
More about Rearview Coffee

Browse other tasty dishes in Titusville

Cappuccino

Chicken Salad

Chai Lattes

Steak Tacos

Quesadillas

Cheesecake

Muffins

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Titusville to explore

Sanford

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

New Smyrna Beach

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Cocoa Beach

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Oviedo

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Cocoa

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Satellite Beach

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Rockledge

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Merritt Island

No reviews yet

Winter Springs

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (542 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston