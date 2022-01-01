Chicken sandwiches in Titusville
Titusville restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Moon Light Drive In
SEAFOOD • BBQ • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Moon Light Drive In
1515 S Washington Ave, Titusville
|#9 Chicken Sandwich
|$9.85
Fried to order chicken on a fresh bun with lettuce, mayo and pickles.
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$6.95
Fried to order chicken tossed in house made buffalo sauce then topped with house made ranch and pickles.
|Chicken sandwich
|$6.95
Fried chicken with lettuce, pickles and mayo on a fresh bun.
More about Rearview Coffee
Rearview Coffee
1561 N Singleton Ave, Titusville
|Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
|Lunch Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.50
Chicken Salad Sandwich served with Housemade Potato Chips.
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
Juicy fried chicken lettuce, tomato and your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese on the side. Served with our house chips.