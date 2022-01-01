Fajitas in Titusville

Sergios Tacos image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sergios Tacos

3580 Cheney Hwy, Titusville

Avg 4.3 (1618 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fajitas Burrito$10.25
More about Sergios Tacos
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

2825 Garden St, Titusville

Avg 4.4 (2484 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Fajitas$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
Chicken Fajitas$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's

