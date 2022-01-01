Muffaletta in Titusville
Titusville restaurants that serve muffaletta
More about Bagel 13 - Hopkins
Bagel 13 - Hopkins
3776 South Hopkins Avenue, Titusville
|Muffaletta Meal
|$7.29
Hot ham, salami, provolone cheese & House-Made olive dressing on a toasted sesame bagel
|Muffaletta
|$7.49
Hot ham, salami, provolone cheese & House-Made olive dressing on a toasted sesame bagel
More about Bagel 13
SMOOTHIES • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Bagel 13
1250 Garden Street, Titusville
|Muffaletta Meal
|$7.29
Hot ham, salami, provolone cheese & House-Made olive dressing on a toasted sesame bagel
|Muffaletta
|$7.49
Hot ham, salami, provolone cheese & House-Made olive dressing on a toasted sesame bagel