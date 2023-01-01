Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Titusville

Titusville restaurants
Titusville restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

TACOS • TAPAS

Third Culture Kitchen

1000 Cheney Highway, Titusville

Avg 4.5 (1690 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Shrimp Tacos$15.50
3 fried shrimp tacos served on flour tortillas and topped with house made Siracha aioli, cabbage, queso fresco, tomatoes and green onions.
BBQ Shrimp Tacos$15.00
3 chargrilled corn tortillas topped with queso fresco, cilantro, tomatoes, cabbage, jalapeno cream. Served with a side of beans and rice or chips and salsa. GF
More about Third Culture Kitchen
TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sergios Tacos - Titusville

3580 Cheney Hwy, Titusville

Avg 4.3 (1618 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos (x2)$8.95
Shrimp Marinated in a Citrus Chili Sauce & topped with Mango Pico de Gallo on a 6" Tortilla
More about Sergios Tacos - Titusville

