Shrimp tacos in Titusville

TACOS • TAPAS
Third Culture Kitchen
1000 Cheney Highway, Titusville
|Spicy Shrimp Tacos
|$15.50
3 fried shrimp tacos served on flour tortillas and topped with house made Siracha aioli, cabbage, queso fresco, tomatoes and green onions.
|BBQ Shrimp Tacos
|$15.00
3 chargrilled corn tortillas topped with queso fresco, cilantro, tomatoes, cabbage, jalapeno cream. Served with a side of beans and rice or chips and salsa. GF