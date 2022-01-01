Tacos in Titusville
Titusville restaurants that serve tacos
TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Sergios Tacos
3580 Cheney Hwy, Titusville
|Tinga Taco
|$3.50
|Carne Asada Taco
|$3.50
|Chorizo Taco
|$3.50
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
2825 Garden St, Titusville
|Tuesday Fish Tacos
|$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
|2 Steak Tacos
|$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
|Tuesday Steak Tacos
|$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)