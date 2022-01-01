Tacos in Titusville

Sergios Tacos image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sergios Tacos

3580 Cheney Hwy, Titusville

Avg 4.3 (1618 reviews)
Takeout
Tinga Taco$3.50
Carne Asada Taco$3.50
Chorizo Taco$3.50
More about Sergios Tacos
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

2825 Garden St, Titusville

Avg 4.4 (2484 reviews)
Takeout
Tuesday Fish Tacos$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
Tuesday Steak Tacos$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's

