Turkey clubs in Titusville
Titusville restaurants that serve turkey clubs
More about Bagel 13 - Hopkins
Bagel 13 - Hopkins
3776 South Hopkins Avenue, Titusville
|Triple-Decker Turkey Club Meal
|$7.99
House roasted turkey, thick cut bacon, mayo, leaf lettuce, tomato & cheddar cheese on a toasted bagel of your choice.
|Triple-Decker Turkey Club
|$7.99
More about Bagel 13
SMOOTHIES • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Bagel 13
1250 Garden Street, Titusville
|Triple-Decker Turkey Club Meal
|$7.99
|Triple-Decker Turkey Club
|$7.99
