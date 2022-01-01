Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Titusville

Go
Titusville restaurants
Toast

Titusville restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Item pic

 

Bagel 13 - Hopkins

3776 South Hopkins Avenue, Titusville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Triple-Decker Turkey Club Meal$7.99
House roasted turkey, thick cut bacon, mayo, leaf lettuce, tomato & cheddar cheese on a toasted bagel of your choice.
Triple-Decker Turkey Club$7.99
House roasted turkey, thick cut bacon, mayo, leaf lettuce, tomato & cheddar cheese on a toasted bagel of your choice.
More about Bagel 13 - Hopkins
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • BAGELS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Bagel 13

1250 Garden Street, Titusville

Avg 4.2 (501 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Triple-Decker Turkey Club Meal$7.99
House roasted turkey, thick cut bacon, mayo, leaf lettuce, tomato & cheddar cheese on a toasted bagel of your choice.
Triple-Decker Turkey Club$7.99
House roasted turkey, thick cut bacon, mayo, leaf lettuce, tomato & cheddar cheese on a toasted bagel of your choice.
More about Bagel 13

Browse other tasty dishes in Titusville

Chicken Salad

Steak Tacos

Chicken Pitas

Muffins

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwiches

Burritos

Strawberry Banana Smoothies

Map

More near Titusville to explore

Sanford

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

New Smyrna Beach

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Cocoa Beach

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Oviedo

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Cocoa

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Satellite Beach

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Rockledge

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Merritt Island

No reviews yet

Winter Springs

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (542 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston