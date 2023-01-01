Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Tiverton

Go
Tiverton restaurants
Toast

Tiverton restaurants that serve chicken wraps

The Moose Cafe image

 

The Moose Cafe

1160 Stafford Road, Tiverton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BBQ Chicken Wrap$9.99
More about The Moose Cafe
Sabitado's Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Sabitado's Pizzeria

1204 Fish Rd, Tiverton

Avg 3.5 (17 reviews)
Takeout
Wrap Chicken Pesto$9.00
Wrap Buffalo Chicken$9.00
Wrap Honey BBQ Chicken$9.00
More about Sabitado's Pizzeria

