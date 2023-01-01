Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken wraps in
Tiverton
/
Tiverton
/
Chicken Wraps
Tiverton restaurants that serve chicken wraps
The Moose Cafe
1160 Stafford Road, Tiverton
No reviews yet
BBQ Chicken Wrap
$9.99
More about The Moose Cafe
PIZZA
Sabitado's Pizzeria
1204 Fish Rd, Tiverton
Avg 3.5
(17 reviews)
Wrap Chicken Pesto
$9.00
Wrap Buffalo Chicken
$9.00
Wrap Honey BBQ Chicken
$9.00
More about Sabitado's Pizzeria
Browse other tasty dishes in Tiverton
Tuna Salad
Cake
Chicken Salad
Caesar Salad
Cookies
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Clams
Grilled Chicken
More near Tiverton to explore
Newport
Avg 4.4
(56 restaurants)
Warwick
Avg 3.4
(28 restaurants)
Fall River
Avg 4.1
(23 restaurants)
Warren
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Bristol
Avg 4.1
(13 restaurants)
Middletown
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Portsmouth
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Somerset
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Providence
Avg 4.5
(116 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(658 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.6
(72 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(28 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(149 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(451 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(642 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(498 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1091 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(868 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston