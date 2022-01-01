Clam chowder in Tiverton

Go
Tiverton restaurants
Toast

Tiverton restaurants that serve clam chowder

The Red Dory image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Red Dory

1848 Main Rd, Tiverton

Avg 4.3 (187 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Haddock and Clam Chowder$9.00
More about The Red Dory
Map

More near Tiverton to explore

Warwick

Avg 3.4 (19 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Fall River

Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston