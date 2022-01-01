Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fish and chips in
Tiverton
/
Tiverton
/
Fish And Chips
Tiverton restaurants that serve fish and chips
PIZZA
Sabitado's Pizzeria
1204 Fish Rd, Tiverton
Avg 3.5
(17 reviews)
Fish & Chips
$11.25
2 Fish and Chips and 2 Chowders
$28.50
More about Sabitado's Pizzeria
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Red Dory
1848 Main Rd, Tiverton
Avg 4.3
(187 reviews)
Fish & Chips
$20.00
More about The Red Dory
Browse other tasty dishes in Tiverton
Scallops
Tuna Salad
Clam Chowder
Clams
Grilled Chicken
Garden Salad
Cookies
Chicken Salad
More near Tiverton to explore
Newport
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Warwick
Avg 3.4
(21 restaurants)
Fall River
Avg 4
(18 restaurants)
Warren
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Bristol
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Portsmouth
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Middletown
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Somerset
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Providence
Avg 4.5
(98 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(492 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(19 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(100 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(331 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(460 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(318 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(839 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(623 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston