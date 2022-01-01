Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Tiverton

Go
Tiverton restaurants
Toast

Tiverton restaurants that serve scallops

Sabitado's Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Sabitado's Pizzeria

1204 Fish Rd, Tiverton

Avg 3.5 (17 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Scallops$16.95
Scallop Plate$18.95
More about Sabitado's Pizzeria
The Red Dory image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Red Dory

1848 Main Rd, Tiverton

Avg 4.3 (187 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Seared Scallops$14.00
More about The Red Dory

Browse other tasty dishes in Tiverton

Cookies

Clam Chowder

Garden Salad

Clams

Fish And Chips

Chicken Salad

Tuna Salad

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Tiverton to explore

Newport

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Warwick

Avg 3.4 (21 restaurants)

Fall River

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (492 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (100 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (460 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (839 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (623 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston