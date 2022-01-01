Go
Tizzone Wood-Fired Kitchen & Wine Bar

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

90 Town Center St • $$

Avg 4.5 (574 reviews)

Popular Items

Carne$16.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, prosciutto, and soppressata.
Cheese Pizza$10.00
Goat Cheese & Sun Dried Tomatoes$14.00
Garlic butter, goat cheese, sun dried tomatoes, roasted red peppers, and fresh basil.
Pepperoni Pizza$11.00
Tizzone House Salad$6.00
House salad topped with tomatoes, olives, onion, parmesan cheese, and croutons.
Gnarly Knots$6.00
Hand-made garlic-parmesan dough knots served with our house made marinara.
Caesar Salad$6.00
Romaine from our local hydroponic garden tossed in our house-made caesar dressing. Topped with black pepper, parmesan cheese, and croutons.
San Gennaro$16.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, italian sausage, soppressata, roasted red peppers, red onion, and mushrooms.
Harvest Salad$14.00
Our hydroponically grown mixed greens, sliced apples, strawberries, walnuts, chopped figs, avocados, onion, and crumbled bleu cheese. Recommended with Strawberry-Basil Vinaigrette.
The Craisy Goat w/ Breaded Chicken$15.00
Our hydroponic mixed greens, tomatoes, craisins, goat cheese, sliced almonds, roma tomatoes, and local baked chicken. Recommended with our house-made Cranberry-poppyseed dressing.
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Romantic
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

90 Town Center St

Daleville VA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

