Go
Toast

TJ Rib's

The Reason For Ribs!

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

2324 S Acadian Thruway • $$

Avg 4.3 (1335 reviews)

Popular Items

Brisket Quesadillas$14.95
Sliced smoked brisket, Monterey Jack cheese and all the trimmings
Corn Bread$0.50
Chicken Wings$15.95
(5) Whole smoked jumbo chicken wings served with our homemade wing sauce, ranch dressing and celery. Order them sauced or plain.
Cheese Burger$11.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and Pickles on the side. Served with your choice of Mojo’s, French fries, sweet potato fries or coleslaw.
Fulton St. Ribs (Deep Copy)$18.95
Three Meat Combo$25.99
Babyback Ribs$29.99
babyback ribs
Carrot Souffle$3.95
carrot souffle
Smoked St Louis Ribs 1lb.$15.95
Two Meat Combo$22.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Sports
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
QR Codes
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Takeout

Location

2324 S Acadian Thruway

Baton Rouge LA

Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Off the Hook - Baton Rouge

No reviews yet

Off The Hook was founded with a simple idea in mind: to share with you our love for Cajun foods and culture in a timely manner. The goal of our owners is to promote family recipes, for bold, authentic flavors representative of the region, combining the essence of Cajun cooking with the speedy convenience of a quick-service restaurant.

Duvic’s

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Overpass Merchant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chow Yum Phat

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston