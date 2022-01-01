Go
Toast

TJ's Food & Spirits

Come in and enjoy!

54 Daniel Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cheesesteak Eggrolls$9.00
American cheese, grilled sirloin, peppers and onions wrapped in a flaky wrapper and fried. Served with avocado ranch dipping sauce.
Tj's Wings-Regular$14.00
Our jumbo wings are double fried, tossed in house made sauce and then fire grilled. Your choice of buffalo, carolina bbq, honey mustard, honey buffalo or maple chipotle.
Chicken Crunch Wrap$10.00
Bbq pulled chicken and cheddar cheese melted on top of a crunchy corn tortilla, then topped with romaine and chopped tomato and wrapped in a flour shell and flash grilled.
Crispy Shrimp Tacos$11.00
Coconut fried shrimp, avocado, tomato and pineapple salsa and chipotle aioli wrapped inside soft flour tortillas.
Space Man Chicken Sandwich$13.00
One of our faves! Buttermilk brined fried chicken topped with gouda sauce, bacon and sliced pickles on a griddled bun. Served with shoestring fries.
Lobster Rangoons$9.00
Fresh lobster meat, scallions and cream cheese inside a light and crispy fried shell. Served with chili sweet and sour sauce for dipping.
Canteen Watermelon Vodka Soda$5.05
Zar-Cali$10.00
Grilled chicken, chopped bacon, melted cheddar jack, avocado, tomato, romaine and buttermilk ranch wrapped in a flour tortilla, served with shoestring fries.
Regular Tenders$10.00
Extra crispy tenders fried and tossed in house buffalo, carolina bbq, honey mustard, maple chipotle or honey buffalo.
Seacoast Lobster Roll$16.00
The best you will have in Portsmouth!!! 5oz of hand picked, SUPER fresh lobster meat, lightly dressed and topped with arugula on a butter grilled sesame bun. Served with shoestring fries.
See full menu

Location

54 Daniel Street

Portsmouth NH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bennett's Sandwich Shop

No reviews yet

AWARD-WINNING SANDWICHES. Delicious food and great service! Let us cater your next event!

Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro & Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Works Bakery Cafe

No reviews yet

Delicious sandwiches on artisan bread or New York-style bagels. Humanely raised, hormone- and antibiotic-free meats. Local eggs from cage-free chickens. Hormone- and antibiotic-free milk and cream cheese. Fresh salads. Real-fruit or veggie smoothies. Thoughtfully sourced and made-from-scratch since 1988.

Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston