Cascade Bar and Grill
Neighborhood bar and grill with live music and karaoke!
15000 SE Mill Plain Blvd
Location
15000 SE Mill Plain Blvd
Vancouver WA
Nearby restaurants
Barlow's Brewery
Come in and enjoy!
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0405
Nothing Bundt Cakes
La Provence
In 1996, we came together as a small group of foodie friends to share our passion for the traditional bread, pastries, and food from our countryside villages in and around Provence, France, that we missed so much. Our dream of owning a restaurant and bakery was born and we began planning.
Kitchen Table Cafe - Evergreen
Classic American breakfast and lunch. Come in and allows us to serve you!