TJ's Longboard Burritos
Come in and enjoy!
3 Turkey Hills Rd Unit 3L
Popular Items
Location
3 Turkey Hills Rd Unit 3L
East Granby CT
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Kitchen East Granby
Come in and enjoy!
Jamba
Jamba Juice
Present Company
Present Company | a unique, open kitchen restaurant featuring seasonal, American fare with a French influence
Cracker Barrel Pub
Come in and enjoy!!