TJ's Longboard Burritos

3 Turkey Hills Rd Unit 3L

Popular Items

Bag Chips$3.00
Fajita Bowl$9.00
Mixed Greens, Sauteed Onions & Peppers, Cremini Mushrooms, Chilled Spanish Rice, Corn & Black Bean Salsa, Pico de Gallo, Chipotle Crema, Chipotle Crema, Avocado Ranch Crema, Cheddar Cheese,Tortilla Chips
Fish Tacos$11.00
3 Soft Flour or Corn Tortillas, Crispy Fried Haddock, Jicama Slaw, Tricia's Pickled Red Onions, Cilantro Lime Crema
Empanada Ground Beef$7.00
Ground Beef, Served with side of Chipotle Crema
B Fast Egg Sandwich$8.00
Bowls$11.00
Hard Taco (3)$11.00
Egg Breakfast Burrito/Bowl$10.00
Flour Burrito$11.00
Breakfast Potatoes$3.00
Location

3 Turkey Hills Rd Unit 3L

East Granby CT

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
