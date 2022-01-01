Go
TJ's Seafood Shack

197 East Mitchell Hammock Road

Popular Items

Haddock Platter$12.50
Fresh, wild-caught haddock fillet cooked to your liking! Many request our haddock served fish-n-chips style!
Hushpuppies$4.99
6 hushpuppies per order. Deep-fried and sweetened just right and served with honey.
Mahi Fish Tacos
Fresh mahi tacos on flour tortillas over shredded lettuce, topped with our signature cilantro sauce (a hint of lime & jalapeno)! Served with salsa on the side.
Baja Shrimp Tacos
Our Baja shrimp tacos are served on flour tortillas over shredded lettuce & tomatoes, topped with a sweet chili chipotle sauce!
Salmon Platter$13.50
5-6 oz hand filleted, salmon best served grilled or blackened!
Tilapia Tacos
Tilapia tacos on flour tortillas over shredded lettuce, topped with our signature cilantro sauce (a hint of lime & jalapeno)! Served with salsa on the side.
Shrimp Platter$13.99
A customer favorite – TJ’s shrimp platter comes with 9 jumbo shrimp! Cocktail or tartar on the side.
Mahi Mahi Platter$13.99
5-6 oz wild-caught mahi filets served best grilled or blackened!
Fountain Drink$2.35
Smoked Mahi Mahi Fish Dip$6.50
Tasty, hardwood-smoked mahi mahi, complemented with just the right spices, served with saltine crackers.
Location

Oviedo FL

SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

