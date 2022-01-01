Go
Toast

T.J. Stone's

Celebrating American cuisine with
libations from around the world.

BBQ • GRILL

608 Montgomery Street • $$

Avg 4.1 (1843 reviews)

Popular Items

TRIPLE “DIPPED” WINGS$13.00
Chicken wings seasoned, baked then smoked, finished in the fryer and tossed in your choice of sauce, served with buttermilk blue cheese dressing
Basis Greens
Mixed lettuce, romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, bacon, shredded cheddar & herb croutons
BEEF, VEGAN (BEYOND), OR TURKEY BURGER$12.99
Choice of turkey, Beyond, OR Angus beef burger*,grilled, on a brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, onion, and a pickle with choice of side
GOUUUDA TOTS$12.00
Our smoked Gouda tater tots sprinkled with crushed bacon and chives, and served with a horseradish dipping sauce
TJ’S BUBBA BURGER$16.00
8oz Angus burger*, topped with melted smoked cheddar, fried onions, smoked brisket, BBQ sauce and served on a Brioche bun crowned with a Gouda tater tot
SMOKEHOUSE TURKEY AVOCADO CLUB$12.00
Our smoked sliced turkey, bacon, avocado, Bibb lettuce, tomato, and provolone cheese with chipotle mayo, on two pieces of toasted multigrain bread
Chicken B.L.T. Salad$15.00
Grilled chicken, bacon crumbles, romaine lettuce, mixed greens, tomato, avocado, hard-boiled egg, cucumber, shredded cheddar and red onion with a side of tomato vinaigrette
Harvest Salad$13.00
Mixed lettuce with dried cherries, candied pecans, white cheddar cheese, and granny smith apples, served with champagne vinaigrette
Stone's Steak Salad$18.00
Grilled Bistro steak* over mixed greens with blue cheese crumbles, tomato, artichoke hearts, cucumber, roasted red bell peppers, bacon, and a side of horseradish buttermilk dressing
BACON JACK-JACK$13.00
Grilled chicken breast, BACON, melted pepper jack cheese, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, and red onion, brushed with our Jack Daniels Bourbon Glaze and served on a toasted brioche bun, topped with a Gouda tater tot
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

608 Montgomery Street

Alexandria VA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cafe 44

No reviews yet

Café 44 is a stylish American eatery situated along the Waterfront in Old Town Alexandria.

Yagut St | Sunday in Saigon

No reviews yet

Bubble Tea | Coffee | Yagut St.
Sister to Sunday in Saigon

Myron Mixon Pitmaster Barbeque

No reviews yet

AUTHENTIC, AWARDED, DAMN DELICIOUS BARBEQUE

Hank's Oyster Bar Old Town

No reviews yet

We've Moved! Now located at the corner of Montgomery and N. St. Asaph Streets in the heart of Old Town North.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston