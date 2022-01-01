Go
Toast

Toast & Jam Cafe

Our story is a simple one, homemade meals are where we start. We toast with friends, we Jam, we smile, it all comes from the heart.

The coffee’s on, the food is fresh, your day will start out right. The most important meal of today, we’re certain you’ll delight.

Solo guests, age old friends or a private party with your fam. We invite you to the sunny side, a place called Toast & Jam.

7311 MALLARD LANE

No reviews yet

Popular Items

WORKS Skillet$13.99
Ham, bacon, sausage, cheddar jack cheese, mixed pepper medley, onions, oven roasted mushrooms, broccoli, spinach, roma tomatoes and hash browns. Topped with two eggs any style, served with toast or pancakes.
Hog Heaven Omelet$12.49
Bacon, sausage, ham, caramelized onion and cheddar jack, then topped with pulled pork! Made with three farm fresh eggs, served with hash browns and pancakes or toast.
Chicken Omelet$12.49
Grilled chicken, fresh broccoli, baby spinach, roma tomatoes and provolone cheese. Made with three farm fresh eggs, served with hash browns and pancakes or toast.
Breakfast Bites$6.99
Our signature homemade bite-sized do-nuggets tossed in cinnamon sugar, served with caramel toffee sauce.
Strawberries & Cream FRCH Toast$10.99
Thick cut sourdough bread dipped in our homemade custard, then topped with mascarpone cheese filling and layered with fresh whipped cream & strawberries.
BUILD Your Own Skillet$7.99
Empty Skillet$11.49
Smoked bacon, breakfast sausage, onions, mixed pepper medley, American cheese & hash browns. Topped with two eggs any style, served with toast or pancakes.
BUILD Your Own Omelet$7.99
Happy Hen$11.99
2 mini Belgium waffles, 2 strips of bacon and 2 sausage links, and 2 eggs any style with hash browns.
Two Eggs & Meat$9.49
Two eggs cooked any style with your choice of one meat selection: Maple sausage links, Applewood smoked bacon, Ham off the bone, Sausage patties, Turkey sausage. Served with hash browns and your choice of pancakes or toast,
See full menu

Location

7311 MALLARD LANE

SCHERERVILLE IN

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

El Salto

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Aladdin Pita

No reviews yet

SERVING THE BEST IN FLAVOR AND TRADITION FROM THE MIDDLE EAST

State Line Pizza

No reviews yet

Pizza, pasta, sandwiches and more!
Serving the midwest since 1957.
Dine-in, carry-out, delivery

New Oberpfalz Brewing

No reviews yet

Tap Room of New Oberpfalz. Full food menu - order online for food and beer pickup or visit us in person.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston