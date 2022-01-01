TK's
Open today 11:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
14854 Montfort Dr
Dallas, TX 75254
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Location
14854 Montfort Dr, Dallas TX 75254
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Pie Tap Pizza + Rotisserie
Thank you for choosing Pie Tap. LIKE us on Facebook or check us out on pie-tap.com.
When you arrive, please go to the Pie on the Fly Pickup area. Locate your order on the Pie on the Fly shelf, confirm your name, check your order, and enjoy. If you have any questions or need help, please ask any available Pie Tap staff.
Gather Coffee
Our original location is back up and running!!!!! We look forward to seeing evryone!
Meso Maya
Come in and enjoy
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
Come in and enjoy!