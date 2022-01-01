Go
Toast

Tazza Kitchen

Come in and enjoy!!

1244 Alverser Plaza

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Brick Oven Brussels Sprouts$8.50
bacon jam, tomato jam, mustard seeds, calabrian chilies (gf)
Cheeseburger$11.00
Seven Hills beef, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, dijonnaise, locally baked roll (add bacon +2)
Meatballs$8.50
pork, beef, veal, tomato sauce, grana padano, parsley, brick oven bread
Baja Bowl$11.00
choice of pulled chicken, pork carnitas, smoked brisket, or shrimp, served with green rice, black beans, kale, tomatillo sauce, pickled red onions, crema, cilantro (gf)
Goat Cheese & Arugula Salad$8.50
roasted tomato, butter roasted pecans, roasted garlic vinaigrette (gf)
Spicy Sausage & Black Pepper Honey Pizza$14.00
aged provolone, fresh mozzarella
Freestyle Pizza$10.00
red sauce, BUF Creamery fresh mozzarella & up to three of your preferred toppings
Chips & Guacamole$8.50
pico de gallo, salsa ranchera (gf)
Margherita Pizza$10.00
fresh mozzarella, basil
Kale & Chilies Salad$8.00
toasted pine nuts, lemon vinaigrette, chili pequin, grana padano (gf)

Location

1244 Alverser Plaza

Midlothian VA

Sunday8:30 am - 11:59 pm
Monday8:30 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 11:59 pm
Friday8:30 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Casa Del Barco

No reviews yet

At Casa del Barco, we invite you to gather, raise your glass, and live life to the fullest. Casa del Barco is a shot of adventure with regionally inspired Mexican cuisine and innovative cocktails perfect for those hungry to inject life with a bit of art and exploration. As a tequileria, you can choose from a menu of upwards of 100 different tequilas and mezcals. There’s nothing we love more than to live in the moment, so grab your friends for happy hour, weekend brunch, or the best party ever.

Island Shrimp Co.

No reviews yet

Soak up the tropical vibes and we’ll treat you to a menu rooted in some of the world’s most exciting island destinations.

Eggs Up Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Sugar Shack

No reviews yet

Handmade Donuts, Burgers, Pizza & More!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston