Tazza Kitchen

Come in and enjoy!!

PIZZA • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

1500 Roseneath Rd • $$

Avg 4.8 (4580 reviews)

Popular Items

Flounder$24.00
skin on wild caught flounder, asparagus, corn, tomatoes, red onion, adobo chorizo, chimichurri
Mediterranean Bowl$13.00
hummus, lemon herb lentils, marinated tomatoes and olives, turmeric pickled fennel, pickled red onions and arugula
Coke$1.75
Ginger Ale$1.75
Sprite$1.75
Baja Bowl$11.00
choice of pulled chicken, pulled pork, beef short rib (+$1), or shrimp (+$2), served with green rice, black beans, kale, tomatillo sauce, pickled red onions, crema, cilantro (gf)
Diet Coke$1.75
Sparkling Water$1.75
Ginger Beer$2.25
Prosciutto & Arugula Pizza$14.50
fresh mozzarella, grana padano

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1500 Roseneath Rd

Richmond VA

Sunday7:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday7:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday7:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

