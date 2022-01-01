Go
Tazza Kitchen image
Pizza
Bars & Lounges
American

Tazza Kitchen

Open today 8:30 AM - 11:30 PM

review star

No reviews yet

4840 Forest Drive, Suite 20

Columbia, SC 29206

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Crunchy Potato & Arugula Salad$8.90
house smoked mozzarella, toasted almonds, maple vinaigrette (gf)
Baja Bowl$11.50
choice of pulled chicken, pulled pork, beef short rib (+$1), or shrimp (+$2), served with green rice, black beans, kale, tomatillo sauce, pickled red onions, crema, cilantro (gf)
Meatballs$8.90
pork, beef, veal, tomato sauce, grana padano, parsley, brick oven bread
Goat Cheese & Arugula Salad$8.90
roasted tomato, butter roasted pecans, roasted garlic vinaigrette (gf)
Brick Oven Cauliflower$8.50
romesco, toasted almonds, basil, lemon (gf)
Kale & Chilies Salad$8.50
toasted pine nuts, lemon vinaigrette, chili pequin, grana padano (gf)

All hours

Sunday8:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Monday8:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday8:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm

Location

4840 Forest Drive, Suite 20, Columbia SC 29206

Directions

Nearby restaurants

San Jose Forest Dr

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0350

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Eggs Up Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Village Idiot Pizza

No reviews yet

Serving NY Style Pizza in Columbia since 1990!

Tazza Kitchen

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston