Go
Toast

Tazza Kitchen

Come in and enjoy!!

432 Woodburn Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Aspen Ridge Flat Iron Steak$25.00
creamy peppercorn potatoes, salsa verde, baked local egg* (gf)
Brick Oven Crab Cakes$27.00
pequin chili slaw, micro greens, lemon dressing, choice of side
Kids Chicken-Dilla$5.00
Side Black Beans$4.00
crema, pico de gallo (gf)
Side Roasted Beets$4.00
spicy peanut salsa, scallion (gf)
Kids Cheese Pizza$6.00
Kids Meatballs$6.00
Kids Noodles$4.00
Side Simple Salad$4.00
brick oven roasted cherry tomato, crispy shallots, roasted shallot vinaigrette
Side Add Pork$4.50

Location

432 Woodburn Road

Raleigh NC

Sunday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Gonza Tacos Y Tequila

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cape Fear Seafood Company - Village District

No reviews yet

Fresh | Local | Relax | Enjoy
Award winning seafood in a comfortable relaxed atmosphere. We look forward to serving you soon!

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

No reviews yet

At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.

so•ca cocina latina

No reviews yet

so•ca derives it’s name from several sources: a Peruvian word for sugarcane, a popular style of Caribbean music, and inspiration from a well known geographical divider, the Tropic of Cancer. Located just north of the Equator, this line of latitude divides many countries around the world.
Many of the items on the so•ca menu allow diners to travel to these unfamiliar lands without needing to leave the comforts of the Triangle. The available dishes are inspired by the foods commonly eaten in the over 20 countries represented on the so•ca menu. Indeed, while you might not find Brazilian Feijoada, Jamaican Lamb Patties, or Maize Huancaina in many restaurants within the beltline or even in a resort in these countries, you will find them on the streets of Rio de Janeiro, Kingston, and Lima in vendor stalls or in the homes of the people that live in these lands.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston