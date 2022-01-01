Tazza Kitchen

so•ca cocina latina

so•ca derives it’s name from several sources: a Peruvian word for sugarcane, a popular style of Caribbean music, and inspiration from a well known geographical divider, the Tropic of Cancer. Located just north of the Equator, this line of latitude divides many countries around the world.

Many of the items on the so•ca menu allow diners to travel to these unfamiliar lands without needing to leave the comforts of the Triangle. The available dishes are inspired by the foods commonly eaten in the over 20 countries represented on the so•ca menu. Indeed, while you might not find Brazilian Feijoada, Jamaican Lamb Patties, or Maize Huancaina in many restaurants within the beltline or even in a resort in these countries, you will find them on the streets of Rio de Janeiro, Kingston, and Lima in vendor stalls or in the homes of the people that live in these lands.

