It's Upscale Comfort Food With A Twist. Have A Upscale 5 Star Dining Experience Without The Big Price. Located Right Next Door To Bass Pro Garland TX And Our Large Patio Overlooks Beautiful Lake Ray Hubbard. So Come Get Your TLC ON THE LAKE.

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

4881 Bass Pro Drive • $$

Avg 4.3 (475 reviews)

Popular Items

Pan Seared Salmon$16.00
Pan Seared 8oz Salmon Filet Finished Off With Fresh Herb Blend. Served With Two Side Of Choice. "Fan Favorite"
Chips & Queso$8.00
The Number 1 Appetizer Hand Cut Tortilla Chips and Chef's Signature Queso
Trout$15.00
Fresh Idaho Rainbow Trout "Not from frozen flown in fresh"
Bacon Wrapped Jalapenos (4)$11.00
Handmade With Andouille Sausage, Smoked Cheddar And Cream Cheese
Quesadilla$10.00
Classic Quesadillas ( Beef, Chicken Or Portobello Mushroom) Choice of 1 Side
SW Grilled Chicken$15.00
2 Grilled 6oz Chicken Breast Topped With Signature BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese and Pico. Served With Choice of Two Sides
Mac n' Cheese$4.00
Cooked to order from scratch.
8 oz All Beef Cheese Burger$13.00
8 oz All Beef Cheese Burger and you can add all kinds of burger toppings to customize your burger how you want it.
CFC$14.00
Freshly battered and cooked to perfection- Choose 2 sides
Chicken Tenders$13.00
We put Tender back in the Tenders- Choose 2 Sides
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4881 Bass Pro Drive

Garland TX

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
