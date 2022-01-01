TLC on the Lake
It's Upscale Comfort Food With A Twist. Have A Upscale 5 Star Dining Experience Without The Big Price. Located Right Next Door To Bass Pro Garland TX And Our Large Patio Overlooks Beautiful Lake Ray Hubbard. So Come Get Your TLC ON THE LAKE.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
4881 Bass Pro Drive • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4881 Bass Pro Drive
Garland TX
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Pollo Regio
Come in and enjoy!
Bankhead Brewing Co.
Come on in and enjoy!
De La Fuente Tacos De Birria
Come in and enjoy!
Opa! Greek Taverna
Come in and enjoy!