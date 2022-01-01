Go
TLC Vegan Kitchen image
Caterers

TLC Vegan Kitchen

Open today 4:00 PM - 10:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

1946 Reviews

$$

520 Shepherd Drive Suite #10

Garland, TX 75042

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

The Spicy Sicilian Pizza$16.00
Impossible Italian Sausage, Roasted tomato Sauce, Sun-dried tomatoes, Calabrese Peppers, Jalapeño Peppers, Green Olives, Crushed Red Pepper, Nut Free Vegan Mozzarella Fresh Basil, & Vegan Parmesan
The Dad$9.00
Grilled Bean Patty or Impossible Patty topped w/Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Pickles on Village Baking Company Cracked Wheat Bun
Nacho World$15.00
Fresh Corn Chips W/House Made Chili, House Made Queso, Impossible Crumble, Vegan Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, Jalapeños, & Avocado Mash
Impossible Cheesy Lasagna
Multi-layer lasagna with house made ricotta, mozzarella, & parmesan, stuffed with Italian seasoned impossible crumble, roasted tomato sauce, spinach, and zucchini! Served with garlic bread. This Item cannot be made gluten free, Nut Free, or soy free.
Mac and Cheese
Penne Pasta Tossed in House Made Nut Free and Soy Free Creamy Cheese Sauce. Can sub Gluten Free Pasta for an uncharge.
The S.O.S.$10.00
Chicken Fried Impossible Steak. or Portobello Mushroom w/Chipotle Habanero Bar-B-Q Sauce, Mac-N-Cheese, Avocado Mash, Pickles, & Pickled Red Onion on Village Baking Company Cracked Wheat Bun
Fried TLC Chick'N Sandwich$10.00
Crispy Chicken Fried Oyster Mushrooms w/Pickles, Lettuce, Pickled Onions, & Tomatoes on the side on Village Baking Company Hoagie Bun
TLC Basket$13.00
Crispy Chicken Fried Oyster Mushrooms with the option of a side of Srriracha Mayo, Chipotle Bar-B-Q Sauce, or Buffalo Sauce.
Strawberry Cream Cake$9.00
Creamy House Made Vegan Strawberry Cake Made with Fresh Strawberries and topped with strawberry buttercream icing.
Chicken Fried Steak Dinner
Chicken Fried Impossible Steak or Portobello Mushroom w/Mushroom Gravy, Garlic, Mashed Potatoes & Seasoned Grilled Vegetables
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Location

520 Shepherd Drive Suite #10, Garland TX 75042

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Hawaiian Bros

No reviews yet

At Hawaiian Bros. we serve traditional plate lunch which includes two scoops of rice, one scoop of macaroni salad, and your choice of an entree.

Revolving Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Good Vibes Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Savory Beans

No reviews yet

Savory Beans is a delivery catering service delivering meals to your home fresh from our kitchen. Beans and rice with chicken legs, pork chops or catfish with a cornbread muffin, a slice of cake and a drink for a great price. Call or Order Online and we will deliver to your home a delicious meal!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

TLC Vegan Kitchen

orange star4.3 • 1946 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston