Taco Love Grill - Cross St

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

1065 S Charles St • $$

Avg 4.5 (834 reviews)

Popular Items

Taco Tuesday 3$10.00
Choice of one meat and toppings on flour or corn tortillas.
Chips & Guacamole$8.00
Corn chips served with our homemade guacamole.
Burrito Bowl$12.00
Your choice of meat, rice, black beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado, onions, cheese and sour cream.
Rice$4.00
3 Tacos$13.50
Served on corn or flour tortilla with your choice of meat and toppings.
Burrito$12.00
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, rice, black beans, lettuce, avocado, tomato, onions cheese and sour cream.
Taco Tuesday 4$12.00
Choice of two meats and toppings on flour or corn tortillas.
Full Nachos$10.00
Served with black beans, melted cheese, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and jalapenos.
3 BIRRIA Tacos$16.00
Beef stew meat simmered in dry chiles, herbes and spices on corn tortillas and melted monterrey jack cheese. Served with a side of birria juice and cilantro and onions on the side.
2 Tacos$9.00
Served on corn or flour tortilla with your choice of meat and toppings.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Gift Cards
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

1065 S Charles St

Baltimore MD

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

