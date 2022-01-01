TLV
A taste of Tel Aviv in the heart of downtown Austin. Open 7 days a week from 11am-9pm for curbside pick up at The Fareground Food Hall!
111 Congress Ave, Fareground #7 • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
111 Congress Ave, Fareground #7
Austin TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Cafe Blue
Classic Seafood & Oyster Bar
Forthright
We make honest food from scratch, prepared well, using quality ingredients. In the morning we pour Counter Culture coffee.
Anthem
Get your evening started with a round trip food journey that starts in Texas and makes stops in the Midwest, Latin America, and Asia. Anthem is a pub that honors American comfort food with lip-smacking Asian and Latin flavors. We feature 40 craft beers and lick-your-plate-clean options for every appetite. Our playful and eclectic digs located on Austin’s Rainey Street make Anthem the perfect place for friends, canoodling, and any other shenanigans you’re into.
Clive Bar
Come in and enjoy!