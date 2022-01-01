Go
Toast

TLV

A taste of Tel Aviv in the heart of downtown Austin. Open 7 days a week from 11am-9pm for curbside pick up at The Fareground Food Hall!

111 Congress Ave, Fareground #7 • $

Avg 4.9 (660 reviews)

Popular Items

Falafel (3)$4.00
3 pieces of our homemade Green Falafel, Amba and Green Tahini
Chicken Hawaiej Hummus Plate$15.00
Chicken Thighs in a Yemenite Spice Blend, Onion, Green Tahini, Amba, Schug, Pita
Mushroom Shawarma Plate$14.00
Mushroom Shawarma Hummus, Red Onions, Tahini, Herbs, Amba, Green Schug, Pita
Falafel Sandwich$10.00
Homemade Green Falafel, Hummus, Green Cabbage Salad, Tahini, Amba, Schug, Parsley. Comes with a side of Israeli pickles.
Babaganoush$6.00
Fire roasted eggplant with tahini, garlic, lemon, olive oil and urfa pepper
Kofta Plate$16.00
Grilled Minced Lamb and Beef, Tzaziki, Red Cabbage, Israeli Salad, Amba, Pita
Falafel Plate$14.00
Homemade Green Falafel (3), Hummus, Green Cabbage Salad, Tahini, Amba, Schug, Pita and a side of Israeli Pickles
Israeli Salad$5.00
Tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, parsley, za'atar, lemon, and olive oil
Pita (1)$2.00
Kofta Sandwich$12.00
Grilled Minced Beef and Lamb, Tzaziki, Red Cabbage, Salad, Amba, Herbs. Comes with a side of Israeli pickles.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

111 Congress Ave, Fareground #7

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cafe Blue

No reviews yet

Classic Seafood & Oyster Bar

Forthright

No reviews yet

We make honest food from scratch, prepared well, using quality ingredients. In the morning we pour Counter Culture coffee.

Anthem

No reviews yet

Get your evening started with a round trip food journey that starts in Texas and makes stops in the Midwest, Latin America, and Asia. Anthem is a pub that honors American comfort food with lip-smacking Asian and Latin flavors. We feature 40 craft beers and lick-your-plate-clean options for every appetite. Our playful and eclectic digs located on Austin’s Rainey Street make Anthem the perfect place for friends, canoodling, and any other shenanigans you’re into.

Clive Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston