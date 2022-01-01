Go
TM Coffee and Pastries image
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

TM Coffee and Pastries

Closed today

review star

No reviews yet

201 Baronne St

New Orleans, LA 70112

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Location

201 Baronne St, New Orleans LA 70112

Directions

Nearby restaurants

TM Breads and Pastries

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Le Chat Noir

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Copper Vine

No reviews yet

Thank you for your business!
All packaged wine and beer can be ordered over the phone for curbside pickup with your food order!

French Truck Coffee

No reviews yet

Downtown's best coffee served in a light filled oasis

TM Coffee and Pastries

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston