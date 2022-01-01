Go
Thats My Dog Food Truck

Mobile Hotdog food truck.

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

125 W Chestnut • $$

Avg 4.7 (343 reviews)

Popular Items

Boss Lady$8.00
Chili, cheese sauce and onions
Chips$1.00
Assorted chips
Classic$6.00
Sweet relish, mustard and ketchup
Chicago$8.00
Onions, tomatoes, mustard, poppyseeds, dill pickle spear, sport peppers and celery salt
Corndog$6.00
Footling corn dog (can take up to 5 mins to cook)
Nachos$6.00
Frito chips, taco meat, jalapeños, onions and cheese sauce
Brat$7.00
Sauerkraut and mustard
PLAIN$5.00
Plain or build your own (additional charges may apply)
Location

125 W Chestnut

Jeffersonville IN

