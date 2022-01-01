Go
Toast

TMJ Cafe & Dough

We are a family-owned business specialize in handcrafted doughnuts, pastries, paring with organic teas and coffee. We also offer fresh to order gourmet breakfast and sandwiches with high quality meats and vegetables from our local distributors.

18189 S. Western Ave.

No reviews yet

Location

18189 S. Western Ave.

Torrance CA

Sunday4:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Shin-Sen-Gumi 2GO

No reviews yet

Get fast fresh meals made with the same Shin-Sen-Gumi quality. Serving our famous dishes, Hakata Ramen, Yakitori and other japanese fare.

Sunright Tea Studio - Gardena

No reviews yet

Shake 17 Times!

bb.q Chicken

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Shin-Sen-Gumi Shabu Shabu Dining

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston