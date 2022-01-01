TMR-TickleMyRibs
Come in and enjoy!
1183 UNIVERSITY DR STE 101
Location
1183 UNIVERSITY DR STE 101
Burlington NC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0460
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Salvation Coffee Company
We are delighted to serve you.
We appreciate your business.
Magerks Elon
Come in and enjoy the BEST Cheese Steaks South of Philly, as well as, our Signature Cheese Steak Egg Rolls, Amazing Nachos, an awesome craft beer list (with a focus on our amazing NC breweries), and Fresh Crafted Crush Cocktails!
Harrison's
Come in and enjoy!