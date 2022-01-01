Tennessee Brew Works

Go
Popular Items

Baja Fish Tacos$9.99
State Park Blonde beer batter + miso glaze + cabbage slaw.
Springer Mt. Wings$12.99
pickled wings + Asian style hot sauce +
State Park Blonde ranch
Beet Salad$9.99
kale + smoked & marinated beets + goat cheese.
Add grilled or hot chicken (additional charge).
Hippies & Cowboys® 32oz Crowler$7.99
India Pale Ale. 6% ABV. This tropical and citrus IPA provides luscious aromas that filter through to the palate. Light on the bittering, it ends with a smooth and crisp finish. Crushable on the ranch or at a music festival.
Must be 21+ yrs to buy beer. Need valid gov't ID.
Hippies & Cowboys® Case (24-Pack)$37.99
India Pale Ale. 6% ABV. This tropical and citrus IPA provides luscious aromas that filter through to the palate. Light on the bittering, it ends with a smooth and crisp finish. Crushable on the ranch or at a music festival.
Must be 21+ yrs to buy beer. Need valid gov't ID.
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$14.99
* includes fries + basil ryeman ketchup.
farm egg gribiche + Extra Easy cheese +
Cutaway IPA pickles
Southern Grilled Cheese Sandwich$12.99
* includes fries + basil ryeman ketchup.
apple butter + goat cheese + white cheddar
Oktoberfest 32oz Crowler$7.99
Märzen/Oktoberfest. 5.2% ABV. A sessionable welcome to the fall. Enjoy delicious rich malt, bready and biscuit characteristics with light toasted notes on finish. The hop bitterness is clean and soft.
Five Beer Burger$14.99
* includes fries + basil ryeman ketchup. Black Hawk Farm beef + Extra Easy bun + white cheddar + Southern Wit comeback sauce + Basil Ryeman ketchup + Pietown Porter onions + Cutaway pickles
Urban Hiker® 6 Pack$9.99
Tennessee Lager. 4.2% ABV. a light bodied Tennessee lager with subtle malt sweetness balanced by honey dew and a floral hop aromas and flavors. The finish is crisp and refreshing.
Must be 21+ yrs to buy beer. Need valid gov't ID.
809 Ewing Ave

Nashville TN

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
