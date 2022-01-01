Tennessee Brew Works
1) All beer purchase are final. 2) Must be 21+ years old to order beer. 3) Must have valid government ID.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
809 Ewing Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
809 Ewing Ave
Nashville TN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Arnold’s after dark
Come in and enjoy!
TACOS 1989 - Nashville
The REAL CALLE Taco.
Burger Republic
Defend Quality!
Tennessee Brew Works
Tennessee Brew Works was founded with a mission to create high quality craft beer that pays homage to the land, traditions and culture of Tennessee.
We brew beers using only natural ingredients and source them from local farms whenever possible. Tennessee Brew Works is owned and operated by folks in Tennessee.