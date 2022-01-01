Go
TNK Vegan Café

330 Needham St.

Popular Items

Tasty Lemonade$4.00
Lemongrass Entree$13.00
Choice of Tofu, Vegan Chkn, or Fish, Lemongrass seasoning, Grilled Onions & Bell peppers, & Green onions served W/ Rice. Optional Spice (1-10)
White Rice$3.00
TNK Club Sandwich$12.00
Vegan Ham & Bacon, Avocado, Broccoli Sprouts, Spring Mix, Tomatoes, Raw onions, Vegan Cheese, Mayo & Ranch. Choice of Fries or Salad
Pot Stickers$6.50
6 Fried Pot Stickers W/ Cabbage, Carrots, Tofu, Vegan Meat, Dry Black Mushroom & side of Ginger sauce.
Spring Rolls$7.50
(6) Fresh cut rolls, Vegan Shrimp & Ham (Replace with Avocado for Gulten Free) Mint, Cucumber, Rice noodlies, W/ Peanut sauce. Ask server to replace for Sweet & Sour sauce (GF)
Delicious Chocolate Cake$6.50
Mongolian "Beef" Entree$13.00
Steam Bun$4.00
Chkn Strips & Fries$6.00
5 Vegan Chkn Strips & side of Fries
Location

330 Needham St.

Modesto CA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants

Camp 4 Wine Café

tasty fare inspired by cafe's in italy, as well as whatever travels the boss has been on. wine from all over the globe at fair prices. please join us. it'll be a good time.

Mango Crazy

We provide a unique twist of SWEET & SAVORY spices to Fresh Fruit, Ceviche, and other offerings.

Bouquet Bar

All-Inclusive Wedding & Event Venue

Dewz Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

