TNK Vegan Café
Come in and enjoy!
330 Needham St.
Popular Items
Location
330 Needham St.
Modesto CA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Camp 4 Wine Café
tasty fare inspired by cafe's in italy, as well as whatever travels the boss has been on. wine from all over the globe at fair prices. please join us. it'll be a good time.
Mango Crazy
We provide a unique twist of SWEET & SAVORY spices to Fresh Fruit, Ceviche, and other offerings.
Bouquet Bar
All-Inclusive Wedding & Event Venue
Dewz Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!