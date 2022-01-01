Go
TNT Cheesesteaks

Delicious food with EXPLOSIVE flavor!

2612 East Ashlan Avenue

Popular Items

The Wiz$12.75
mushrooms, onions, housemade wiz, TNT sauce
TNT Fries$6.00
Classic fries topped with Wiz sauce, caramelized onions, and TNT sauce
Classic Fries$3.00
salted and peppered
The Fresno$12.75
grilled onions, crispy onions, provolone cheese, Fresno Chile, TNT sauce
The Classic$12.75
green bell peppers, onions, provolone cheese, TNT sauce
Bacon$13.75
onions, mushrooms, cheddar, gouda, applewood bacon, TNT sauce
Single Smash Burger$9.75
USDA Prime beef, grilled onions, cheddar, pickles, ketchup, TNT sauce
Mushroom Swiss$12.75
mushrooms, caramelized onions, swiss cheese, TNT Sauce
Truffle Fries$5.00
truffle oil, parmesan, TNT sauce
Garlic Fries$5.00
crispy garlic chips, parmesan, EVOO
2612 East Ashlan Avenue

Fresno CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
