TNT Grill and Catering
Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM
No reviews yet
126 Grubb St.
Hertford, NC 27944
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Location
126 Grubb St., Hertford NC 27944
Nearby restaurants
Brew 2 Rescue Cafe
Specialty coffee house and cafe offering a variety of sandwiches, soups, salads, and bakery items for breakfast and lunch.
Downtown Market
Please come see us again!
Old Colony Smokehouse
Come in and enjoy!
OCS Food Truck
Come in and enjoy!