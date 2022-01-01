Go
TNT Pizza

550 14th Street #116

Popular Items

Build Yr Own Grandma$21.00
Our "in between" pie. Pan cooked, Organic Dough, 4 Cheese House Blend, Bianco DiNapoli Organic Milled Sauce
Build Yr Own 8" x 10" Gluten Free$18.00
Gluten Free Dough, Mozz/Brick Cheese Blend, Bianco DiNapoli Organic Detroit Sauce
House Classic NY$27.00
Pinched Fennel Sausage, Roasted Peppers, Onion, Pepperoncini, Bianco DiNapoli Organic Milled Sauce
Build Yr Own Detroit$21.00
Organic Dough, Mozz/Brick/Provolone Blend, Bianco DiNapoli Organic Detroit Tomato Sauce
Psychedelic Sink$10.00
Mixed Greens, Pickled Beets and Onions, Candied Walnut, Pear, Gorgonzola
House Classic Detroit$27.00
Pinched Fennel Sausage, Roasted Peppers, Onion, Pepperoncini, Bianco DiNapoli Organic Detroit Sauce
Side House Ranch$0.75
Build Yr Own 18" NY$21.00
Organic Dough, 4 Cheese House Blend, Bianco DiNapoli Organic Milled Sauce
Side House Vegan Ranch$1.00
Side Hot Honey$0.50
Location

550 14th Street #116

San Diego CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
